Universal Crosses $5 Billion Mark at 2017 Worldwide Box Office

Universal Pictures has topped $5 billion at the global box office for the second time in the studio’s 105-year history, led by “The Fate of the Furious” and “Despicable Me 3.”

The global total for the studio passed the milestone on Dec. 11 to reach $5.003 billion, including $1.605 billion domestically and $3.398 billion internationally. Universal joined Disney and Warner Bros. in reaching the mark this year, with Disney hitting the milestone on Nov. 30 and Warner doing so five days later.

“The Fate of the Furious” had the biggest global opening weekend of all time at $542 million — breaking the record set by 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” It was also the top international opening ever at $443.2 million.

“The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth film in the franchise, earned $1.23 billion worldwide in what’s the 11th-largest total of all time. It is only the sixth film in history to cross $1 billion at the international box office and is also the top-grossing foreign pic of all time in China.

Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3” reeled in $264 million domestically and another $767 million internationally — the second-highest international total of the year after $1.01 billion for “The Fate of the Furious.”

Universal and Blumhouse also scored a trio of micro-budget horror hits with “Get Out,” “Split,” and “Happy Death Day” collectively hauling more than $630 million at the worldwide box office.

Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” — Universal’s reboot of the franchise — grossed $409 million worldwide as the launch title of “Dark Universe,” based on the classic Universal Monsters films, but it’s unclear if the studio will proceed with other films.

Universal’s romance-drama “Fifty Shades Darker” made more than $380 million, with the final film in the trilogy, “Fifty Shades Freed,” due out on Feb. 14. Amblin Partners’ “A Dog’s Purpose” overcame a controversy fueled by the release of a video of a dog’s reluctance to perform a stunt and grossed nearly $200 million globally.

R-rated summer title “Girls Trip” had the highest-grossing opening for a live-action comedy this year at the domestic box office with $31.2 million. The film has taken in more than $135 million globally.

Universal’s biggest remaining title of 2017 is the comedy “Pitch Perfect 3,” which opens Dec. 22. “Pitch Perfect” took in $115 million worldwide and “Pitch Perfect 2” made $287 million.