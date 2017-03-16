Universal Pictures is in negotiations for rights to the sci-fi pic “Space Race” with “10 Cloverfield Lane” helmer Dan Trachtenberg directing, sources have confirmed to Variety.

Daniel Kunka penned the spec with Dylan Clark producing along with Trachtenberg.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Brian Williams brought the project to Clark and will oversee production. Executive VP of Production Jon Mone will oversee production for Universal.

Kunka and Trachtenberg are represented by ICM Partners. Trachtenberg is repped by Oasis Media Group and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown; and Kunka by Madhouse Entertainment and Sean Marks. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.