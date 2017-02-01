There’s been a major shakeup in the communications team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. As part of the overhaul, Cindy Gardner has been elevated to the new role of executive vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at NBCUniversal.

Teri Everett, who currently heads up communications for the studio is leaving the company later this month. She has been at the company for a year and a half, and sources say that both Everett and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Jeff Shell mutually decided it wasn’t a good fit. Everett, an affable, no-nonsense spokeswoman, was previously a top communications executive at Fox and Time Inc. At Universal, she helped craft the message for the company’s acquisition of DreamWorks Animation.

Gardner has been closely associated with Ron Meyer, NBCUniversal vice chairman, working closely with him on a number of communications initiatives.

“Cindy has been my right-hand through many transitions at the company and has always shown leadership, fortitude, and determination in whatever challenges we faced,” said Meyer in a statement. “Her in-depth knowledge of the company and the business makes her uniquely qualified for this new joint position.”

In her new post, Gardner will oversee worldwide external and internal communications, running herd on media relations, executive and employee communications, and box office reporting. She will continue her work with Meyer and will also work on community relations and corporate social responsibility programs.

Universal’s upcoming slate includes “Fifty Shades Darker,” “The Fate of the Furious,” and “Despicable Me 3.”