Universal Dates Robert Zemeckis-Helmed Steve Carell Pic for November 2018

Universal Pictures has dated Robert Zemeckis next pic starring Steve Carell for Nov. 21, 2018.

The project had been going by the running title “Marwencol,” and is based on the true story of a man who — after being brutally attacked — finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.

Zemeckis will direct, with Caroline Thompson working with him to pen the script.

Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner will produce alongside the director. It will be executive produced by Jeff Malmberg, who directed the 2010 documentary upon which this film is based, and Jackie Levine.

Zemeckis most recently directed “The Walk” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Carell can be seen next in Fox Searchlight’s “Battle of the Sexes.”

The actor has also lent his voice to Universal Picture/Illumination Entertainment’s “Despicable Me” franchise, playing Gru.