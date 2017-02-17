Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have announced that the next untitled film in the “Purge” series will open on Independence Day weekend 2018.

James DeMonaco, who helmed the previous two films, will return as writer. Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum, Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, and DeMonaco’s longtime production partner, Sebastien K. Lemercier will produce.

Plot details are unknown at this time as DeMonaco will work closely with the team to find a new director. Previous installments were set in the near future where the government, in order to bring down crime, created one day a year where all crime was legal including murder and labeled the event, “The Purge.”

“The Purge: Election Year” starring Frank Grillo and Elizabeth Mitchell, became the highest grossing film in the series last summer, bringing in $118 million worldwide. It is unknown if previous cast members will return to the series.

Variety critic Owen Gleiberman wrote in his review that the most recent addition to the franchise was its “most excitingly sustained, because the clockwork violence is now merged with dark political satire.”

The film marks the fourth film in the series, which combined have grossed more than $300 million worldwide over the past three films on budgets that averaged between $5-$10 million per movie.