Universal Pictures has promoted Megan Bendis to executive vice president of national publicity. She will oversee all theatrical publicity efforts of broadcast, print, photography and field publicity teams in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.

In her new position, Bendis will also coordinate joint strategic efforts with the international publicity, digital marketing, special events, home entertainment, creative services, branding, distribution and media/promotions departments. The announcement was made Tuesday by Michael Moses, the co-president of worldwide marketing, to whom Bendis will report.

“Megan is a veteran of this close-knit department and has turned into such a shining star; it’s especially gratifying to see her earn the opportunity to lead it,” said Moses. “She’s who you want at the wheel: a dexterous publicist, a disarming diplomat and a charismatic collaborator, someone who creates the good stuff and isn’t daunted when it sometimes gets tough.”

Bendis has been VP of national publicity and spearheaded campaigns for the Pitch Perfect and Fifty Shades of Grey franchises, 2016’s “Jason Bourne” and “Les Miserables.” Since the beginning of Blumhouse Productions’ distribution deal with Universal, she has shepherded the publicity of every movie distributed under that banner, including the films of The Purge franchise, as well as “The Visit,” “Split” and this month’s “Get Out.”

Bendis replaces Alissa Grayson, who recently left the studio. Bendis served as VP of publicity since 2010 and has been with Universal since 1999, beginning as a publicity coordinator.