Universal and Legendary have dated the action movie “Skyscraper,” starring Dwayne Johnson, for July 13, 2018.

In the pic, Johnson will play former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China, he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name, and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building.

Written and directed by Johnson’s “Central Intelligence” helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber, the 3D action-thriller is produced by Beau Flynn, Johnson, and Thurber. Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are exec producing.

Wendy Jacobson is co-producer. The film will be released by Universal Pictures.

Johnson is planning on shooting the film after his New Line action movie “Rampage,” which goes into production this summer. He is currently shooting his third season of “Ballers” and can be seen next in “Baywatch,” which bows on Memorial Day weekend, followed by “Jumanji,” which opens this December.