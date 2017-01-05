Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has tapped Janine Jones-Clark as senior VP of its newly created Global Talent Development and Inclusion Department, aimed at bolstering the studio’s diversity efforts.

She’ll report to Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley and begin her role effective Jan 6.

“As our business becomes increasingly global, building on Universal’s legacy as a studio that is committed to telling stories and creating art that reflects the vast diversity of our audiences is top priority,” said Langley.

Most recently, Jones-Clark served as executive director for creative talent development and inclusion for Disney | ABC Television Group.

“Janine comes to Universal with a strong track record and deep understanding of how to develop effective initiatives for identifying and cultivating diverse talent,” Langley said. “We are deeply pleased to welcome her to our leadership team and with this appointment, look forward to escalating our progress in these areas.”

Jones-Clark will oversee, develop, and expand existing partnerships such as Universal’s Emerging Writers Fellowship, Sundance FilmTwo, and the AFI Directing Workshop for Women. She will also partner with the company’s talent and diversity organizations on further strengthening employee development, recruitment, and inclusion practices.

During her tenure at Disney, Jones-Clark worked her department in redesigning and leading the Disney | ABC Writing Program and the Disney | ABC Directing Program, which included staffing diverse and female writers and directors at all levels across the television group as well as creating departmental and multi-cultural initiative branding efforts.

Jones-Clark previously held exec posts at Slamdance Film Festival/Orly Adelson Productions, The WB Television Network, NBC, and Fox.

A native of Los Angeles, Jones-Clark graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communications-Journalism and a minor in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley.