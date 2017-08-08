Chris Pratt’s ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ Gets 2019 Release Date

Universal Pictures announced on Tuesday that “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt has been slotted for June 28, 2019.

Guymon Casady, Mark Gordon, Michael De Luca and Pratt are producing the project.

The film is an adaptation of the graphic novel revolving around assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas: a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking. The hard-edged actioner laced with attitude is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo.

The film is currently without a director but is actively meeting with candidates. “John Wick” helmers David Leitch and Chad Stahelski had been attached but with Leitch currently filming “Deadpool 2” and Stahelski prepping “John Wick 3,” both have had to depart the project.

The film marks yet another collaboration between Pratt and Universal, which recently wrapped production on “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” That movie is set to open on June 22, 2018.

Universal’s upcoming releases include Doug Liman’s “American Made” starring Tom Cruise, the Blumhouse release “Happy Death Day” directed by Christopher B. Landon, and “The Snowman” starring Michael Fassbender.

Pratt rose to fame through his role on the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” This follows the recent announcement that Pratt is splitting from his relationship with Anna Faris.

“Transformers 7” is currently the only film listed to also bow on that date.

