Universal Hits $4 Billion in 2017 Worldwide Box Office, Led by 'Fate of the Furious'

Fate of the Furious
Universal Pictures has crossed the $4 billion milestone in worldwide box office for the second time in the studio’s 105-year history, led by “Despicable Me 3” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

Universal noted Monday that it’s the first studio to hit this milestone in 2017. It’s taken in $1.265 billion domestically and $2.791 billion internationally so far this year.

“The Fate of the Furious” set the mark in April for the biggest global opening of all time ($542 million) and the biggest international opening ever ($443.2 million). The film has gone on to gross more than $1.239 billion worldwide and is only the sixth film in history to cross $1 billion at the international box office. At $392 million, “Fate of the Furious” is the highest grossing foreign film of all time in China.

Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3” has grossed more than $732.5 million globally. The film had the biggest opening day and weekend of all time for an animated film in China, where it has grossed $114 million.

Universal’s 2017 total includes five other films that have topped $250 million in worldwide box office this year — “The Mummy” ($392.5 million worldwide), Illumination’s “Sing” ($632.3 million worldwide), “Fifty Shades Darker” ($380.2 million worldwide), “Get Out” ($252.6 million worldwide), and “Split” ($277.8 million worldwide).

Universal has been No. 1 at the domestic box office for eight weekends this year and at the international box office for eight weekends.

Universal had its best year in 2015 with $6.89 billion, including $1.67 billion of that from “Jurassic World.”

Universal’s upcoming 2017 titles include Tom Cruise’s “American Made” on Sept. 29 and “Pitch Perfect 3” on Dec. 22

