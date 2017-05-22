‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland to Play Young Nathan Drake in ‘Uncharted’ Movie Adaptation

Spider-Man: Homecoming’s” Tom Holland will star in Sony’s adaptation of the popular video game “Uncharted.”

Shawn Levy came on board in October to direct “Uncharted,” based on the PlayStation video game series following the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Holland will play a younger version of Drake. The film follows Drake’s first encounter with the professional rogue Sullivan.

The movie will be a co-production between Arad and Atlas Entertainment Production, and will be produced by Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, and Ari and Avi Arad.

The video game series was developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment America.

Holland first portrayed Peter Parker in Disney-Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” a year ago. Jon Watts directed “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which opens July 7, about Parker’s high school days.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man co-stars in the film as a superhero mentor to the web-slinger in what appears to be a new storyline in the Spider-Man world. Michael Keaton also stars in the movie as Vulture, along with Donald Glover, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Hannibal Buress, Michael Mando, Logan Marshall-Green, and Tony Revolori.

Holland will also be seen in December in “The Current War,” opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, and Katherine Waterston, with Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directing. He’s repped by WME. The news about “Uncharted” was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

