‘Unbreakable’ Actors to Return for M. Night Shyamalan’s Sequel ‘Glass’

Film Reporter
Charlayne Woodard Spencer Treat Clark
Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard, who appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Unbreakable,” are reprising their roles in “Glass,” the filmmaker’s sequel to the 2000 hit.

“Glass” is a follow-up to Shyamalan’s films “Split” and “Unbreakable,” in which Bruce Willis starred as David Dunn, a security guard who discovers he has superhuman powers that allow him to see the crimes people have committed by touching them.

Willis and his “Unbreakable” co-star Samuel L. Jackson are also returning, along with “Split” stars James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy.

In “Glass,” Dunn pursues Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass (Jackson), emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.

Clark is back as Willis’ son, while Woodard is returning to play Jackson’s mother.

Jason Blum, Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan, and Shyamalan are producing “Glass” for Universal. The movie hits theaters on Jan. 18, 2019.

Clark most recently played villain Werner von Strucker on ABC’s “Agents of SHIELD” and had a recurring role on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom.” He is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Untitled Entertainment.

Woodard has appeared on recent episodes of “The Leftovers,” “The Blacklist,” and “People of Earth.” She is repped by Shelter Entertainment and Bret Adams Agency.

