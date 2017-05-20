Viggo Mortensen’s ‘Unabomb’ Nets Multiple Sales for IM Global (EXCLUSIVE)

IM Global has inked a raft of deals for “Unabomb,” selling the Viggo Mortensen manhunt movie to distributors across Europe.

The film has landed with Eagle (Italy), Metropolitan (France), Odeon (Greece), Splendid (Benelux), Scanbox (Scandinavia), Tobis (Germany), TriPictures (Spain) and Salim Ramia (Middle East).

“It has a high-caliber studio, director and producer, and Viggo Mortensen is an Academy Award nominee and an actor at the top of his game, with unerring good taste across his previous projects,” IM Global CEO Stuart Ford told Variety. “It also has a brilliant, fast, twist-laden plot, and distributors have responded to all of these elements.”

IM Global is fully financing the feature, which it launched at the Cannes Film Festival. Mortensen plays an FBI agent on the trail of the titular fugitive. His unconventional team of agents track the wanted criminal who they dubbed the Unabomber, traveling across the U.S. and building a picture of the anarcho-terrorist as his attacks become increasingly deadly.

Robert Lorenz (“The Trouble With the Curve”) directs. He has been in the running for Best Picture Oscar three times, for “American Sniper,” “Letters From Iwo Jima,” and “Mystic River,” while Mortensen has had two noms, for “Captain Fantastic” and “Eastern Promises.”

Michele Weisler and IM Global’s president of feature film production Greg Shapiro are producing. Shooting starts in January.

The Unabomber, whose real name is Ted Kaczynski, killed three people in a bombing spree that spanned almost two decades. The manhunt for him was one of the largest and longest in U.S. history.

Ahead of the market, “Unabomb” was tipped by Variety as a possible standout this year, alongside another IM Global title, the Johnny Depp starrer “Richard Says Goodbye.” Multi-territory deals are in the works for the drama comedy and will likely be announced in Cannes. It is expected to fare well, not least because, by the standards of a Depp movie, it has a modest budget and is a reasonably priced option for distributors.

As well as its in-house fare, IM Global is shopping James McAvoy war drama “Escape,” Brian De Palma thriller “Domino” and Keanu Reaves movie “Siberia.”