Uma Thurman Promises 'More to Come' in Fierce #MeToo Instagram

Pat Saperstein

Uma Thurman posted a Happy Thanksgiving message on Instagram in which she had some strong words for Harvey Weinstein and promised that she would have more to say about sexual harassment.

Using a still of herself from Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill,” she said “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in which you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.

“Happy Thanksgiving Everyone (except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet.)

She said she feels it’s important to “take your time, be fair, be exact,” and then wrote “Stay tuned.”

In an interview from October, she appeared to be holding back barely suppressed rage.

“I don’t have a tidy sound bite for you,” she told the Access Hollywood interviewer. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry… and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” The interview gained increased visibility when Asia Argento tweeted it a few weeks later.

Weinstein was executive producer on Tarantino’s “Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” in which Thurman plays a former assassin driven by an unquenchable desire for revenge.

The #MeToo hashtag took off when actress Alyssa Milano asked women who had been sexually harassed to show the scope of the problem in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations. More than 60 women have accused Weinstein of assault, rape and harassment, but he has denied allegations and said all contact was consensual.

 

