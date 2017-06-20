Uma Thurman, Jeremy Renner to Open and Close Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Actors Uma Thurman and Jeremy Renner will headline this year’s Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which begins June 30, the festival announced Tuesday.

Thurman will receive the president’s prize on the festival’s opening night in the historic Bohemian spa town, while Renner, who will screen his wilderness-set thriller “Wind River,” will receive the same prize at the closing gala July 8.

Maven Pictures’ Trudie Styler will screen her debut gay teen comedy “Freak Show” during the festival. Italian actress Jasmine Trinca is set to present drama “Fortunata,” for which she won an acting prize at this year’s Un Certain Regard in Cannes. Thurman headed the Un Certain Regard jury.

Belorussia’s Sergei Loznitsa will screen Holocaust tourism study “Austerlitz,” and Northern Ireland’s Mark Cousins will present the latest installment in his cities series, “Stockholm, My Love.”

The festival announced that German actress-scribe Anna Bruggemann will serve on the main Crystal Globe jury, along with American editor Sarah Flack, Colombian director Ciro Guerra, “Elle” producer Michel Merkt of Monaco, and Slovak fest guru and script mentor Stefan Uhrik.

Evrim Ersoy, programmer of the Fantastic Fest, will serve on the East of the West section jury with Beta Cinema’s Cosima Finkbeiner, Georgian director Rusudan Glurjidze, Belorussian fest organizer Igor Soukmanov, and Czech producer Karla Stojakova.

Peter Caranicas, Variety‘s managing editor for features, will host a new event, Artisans in Focus, which will feature insights from leading below-the-line creatives. Run with Prague’s Barrandov Studio and Czech Anglo Productions, the project features Austrian editor Monika Willi (“The White Ribbon”), Polish cinematographer Wojciech Staron (“Brothers”), costume designer Annell Brodeur (“A Ghost Story”), and Czech production designer Ondrej Nekvasil (“Snowpiercer,” “Underworld: Blood Wars”).

As previously announced, Canadian indie director Denis Cote will host the Future Frames section, mentoring young European directors.

The festival will kick off in the main hall of the communist-era Hotel Thermal, which stands in sharp contrast to Karlovy Vary’s elegant promenade, with a screening of Michael Showalter’s offbeat romcom “The Big Sick.” KVIFF Distribution, a new arthouse film venture run by the fest with Prague’s Aerofilms and pubcaster Czech Television, has picked up the project.