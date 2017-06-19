U.K. Police Investigating Terror Links as London Mosque Incident Kills One

Police in the U.K. are investigating possible links to terrorism after a van was driven into a crowd of people outside Finsbury Park Mosque in London in the early hours of Monday morning. One person was killed in the incident.

The police did not describe the incident as an attack, but they did confirm that investigation of the incident is being carried out by the Counter Terrorism Command. They were called out at 00:20h to Seven Sisters Road, in North London.

If it is confirmed as an attack, it would appear to be one in which anti-Muslim operators adopt the tactics of Islamist terrorists.

The incident follows only weeks after a vehicle was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge by Islamist militants who then attacked crowds in Borough Market with knives, killing eight people. Vehicles have also been also used to attack the public on London’s Westminster Bride, in Nice, and in Berlin. At this stage there are no reports of any persons having suffered any knife injuries.

The driver of the van, a man aged 48, as found detained by members of public at the scene and then arrested by police in connection with the incident. He has not been named.

“One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are in the process of informing next of kin. A post mortem examination will be scheduled due course,” Metropolitan Police said. Eight people injured were taken to three separate hospitals. Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The incident took place during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when worshipers traditionally fast during the daytime and worship at night.

British Prime Minister, Teresa May said she would chair an emergency response meeting later on Monday morning. “All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and the emergency services,” she said in a statement.