Tyne Daly, James Marsters, Janeane Garofalo to Star in Two-Part Dramedy ‘A Bread Factory’

Tyne Daly, James Marsters, Janeane Garofalo, Nana Visitor and Brian Murray are starring in the two-part comedic drama  “A Bread Factory.”

Filming on the double feature — set at a small town community arts center — has launched in Hudson, N.Y., with Patrick Wang directing from his own script. Producers are Matt Miller and Daryl Freimark. Vanishing Angle is the production company.

Other key cast members include Glynnis O’Connor,  Jessica Pimentel (“Orange Is the New Black”), Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”), and Trevor St. John. The cast also includes opera singer Martina Arroyo, Taiwanese television personality Janet Hsieh and Singapore star George Young.

“A small town turns out to be a great setting for thinking about many big themes: art and commerce, globalization, gentrification, changing social institutions, and new technology,” Wang said. “Remembering my early days in theater and the women who were my teachers and directors, provided warmth and humor while staring these colder contemporary changes in the eye.”

Wang’s previous films are “In the Family,” which received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best first feature, and “The Grief of Others,” which screened at Cannes and SXSW.

Daly has won six Emmys and a Tony. Marsters is known for playing Spike in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and its spinoff series “Angel.”

