Tyler Perry Sets Broad Film, TV Pact With Paramount Pictures, Viacom Networks

Tyler Perry is setting up shop in a big way with Viacom, cutting a wide-ranging content pact that establishes a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures and calls for him to produce series for BET and other Viacom cablers.

The film deal takes effect immediately. The TV deal will begin in May 2019 after Perry’s current pact with Oprah Winfrey’s OWN cabler expires. On the film side, Perry has long been associated with Lionsgate.

“Viacom has a rich tradition of reaching my audience through their TV, film and digital platforms and I am excited to partner with them,” Perry said. “I am eager to have one home where I can leverage all of their assets to tell my stories to an even wider audience. I have been very blessed to have worked with the incredible people at Lionsgate and OWN over the last few years and I look forward to continuing my work with them on a non-exclusive basis.”

