Two Tyler Perry Movies Get 2018 Release Dates

Lionsgate has announced that it’s releasing a pair of Tyler Perry movies in 2018 — “She’s Living My Life,” starring Taraji P. Henson with Perry directing, and “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral.”

“She’s Living My Life” will hit theaters on March 30 and be written by Perry with Henson portraying a woman who is tired of standing by her devious husband, becoming enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. Warner Bros.’ “Ready Player One,” directed by Steven Spielberg, is opening on that date, which is the start of Easter weekend.

“Family Funeral” will be released on Aug. 3 and star Perry with Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely. The comedy will center on a joyous family reunion that becomes a nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets.

Lionsgate is launching the comedy sequel “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2: A Madea Halloween” on Oct. 20. Perry brought his signature Madea character back to life last year in his ninth “Madea” movie — “Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween.”

“A Madea Halloween” was a solid performer for Lionsgate with $73 million in domestic grosses.

Perry debuted the Madea character in 2005’s “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” in a version of his stage play. That film was directed by Darren Grant — the only time a film written by Perry was not directed by Perry himself.