Five-year-old releasing platform Tugg Inc. has unveiled its first-ever arrangement to become the primary theatrical releasing arm for an independent distributor.

Tugg will now be the full releasing arm for select Random Media films, providing promotional services, campaign strategy, advertising and theatre booking services.

The first film to be released in this unique new arrangement will be “Finding Kim,” a documentary that follows a Transgender man during a three-year period as he transitions from female to male. The film will initially screen staring June 1 in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York and Miami, with additional cities to be named later, along with the opportunity for groups, organizations, and individuals to bring the film to their local cinema.

Eric Doctorow, CEO of Random Media, said, “Finding a creative way to release our films theatrically has long been a goal of Random Media. Tugg has built a very successful business finding clever ways to create theatrical exposure for unique films and we look forward to working closely with them to expand the audience for our films. This is an exciting opportunity for both of us.”

Doctorow, a longtime Hollywood executive, launched Random Media in 2013. Random Media’s library includes “Escape from Tomorrow,” “The Visit,” “Killswitch” and “Fare.” Tugg has a library of 1,800 titles and relationships with over 85% of the theater screens in the US, including independent cinemas and exhibitors Alamo Drafthouse, AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, Studio Movie Grill, and Regal Cinemas.