TrustNordisk has sold Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s “Drib,” a stylish feature set to world premiere at SXSW, to California Filmes for distribution in Latin America.

The film, which mixes fiction and documentary turns on Amir Asgharnejad, an Oslo-based comedian and prankster who almost became the face of an energy drink.

Shot in Oslo and Los Angeles, the movie stars Brett Gelman (“Joshy”), Adam Pearson (“Under the Skin”), Annie Hamilton and Alexandra Marzella.

The movie, which marks the feature debut of Borgli, who gained critical acclaim with his short “Whateverest,” exposes media manipulation and sheds light on how art becomes commerce, how something fake can have real effects.