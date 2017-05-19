Gravitas Ventures Takes U.S. Rights to ‘Drib’ From TrustNordisk (EXCLUSIVE)

TrustNordisk has sold “Drib,” Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s stylish feature which played at South by Southwest, to California-based distributor Gravitas Ventures for U.S. distribution.

Shot in Oslo and Los Angeles, the movie marks the feature debut of Borgli, who gained critical acclaim with his short “Whateverest,” which was nominated for a Grand Jury Prize at the AFI Fest. It exposes media manipulation and sheds light on how art becomes commerce, and how something fake can have real effects.

Mixing fiction and documentary, “Drib” turns on Amir Asgharnejad, an Oslo-based comedian and prankster who almost became the face of an energy drink. It stars Brett Gelman (“Joshy”).

TrustNordisk has also sold “Drib” to DD Dream International Media. The company previously sold the film to Latin America (California Filmes).

The deal was negotiated by Josh Spector on behalf of Gravitas.

Gravitas’s récent releases include Katie Holmes’ feature directorial debut, “All We Had,” Jonathan Hock’s “Fastball” and Colin Hanks’ “All Things Must Pass” among others.