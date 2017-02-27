President Donald Trump, making his first remarks on an Oscar ceremony where he and his policies were a frequent target of jokes and serious speeches, told Breitbart News that the ceremony’s political tone may have played a role in the major flub of the announcement of best picture.

“I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump told Breitbart. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

In the final award of the evening, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented best picture to “La La Land.” Minutes later, though, the producers of the movie were informed on stage that they didn’t win. Jordan Horowitz then announced that “Moonlight” had won the honor, holding up a card from an envelope showing that was the case.

As it turned out, Beatty was given the wrong envelope as he took the stage. It was a duplicate of the previous category, best actress, showing that Emma Stone of “La La Land” had won. He looked puzzled after he opened the envelope, pausing for a few moments before handing it to Dunaway, who then blurted out that “La La Land” had won.

It’s unclear if Trump actually watched the ceremony. Last week, White House spokesman Sean Spicer suggested that he and the first lady would be too busy hosting the nation’s governors at a White House dinner.

A number of presenters and winners made political references, on issues including immigration and diversity, while host Jimmy Kimmel made Trump the target of jokes throughout the evening.

Trump did have a connection to the ceremony: His treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, financed and was an executive producer of “Suicide Squad,” which won for hair and makeup.

Although Trump did not tweet about the ceremony, as he has done in the past, his son, Donald Trump Jr., did. He made a dig at another flub of the evening, when the show used the wrong photo to identify Janet Patterson, a costume designer, for their In Memoriam segment. The woman in the photo, producer Jan Chapman, is still alive.