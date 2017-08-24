Jaeden Lieberher, John Turturro to Star in ‘The True Adventures of Wolfboy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaeden Lieberher will star as a kid who runs away from home in the search of his estranged mother in “The True Adventures of Wolfboy,” Variety has learned.

The 14-year-old actor from “St. Vincent,” “It,” and “Midnight Special” will share the screen with John Turturro, Chris Messina, Eve Hewson (from “The Knick”), and Chloe Sevigny in this coming-of-age story.

Other co-stars include Sophia Grace Gianna (“Transparent”) and Tony-nominee Michelle Wilson (“Sweat”).

The indie will be fully financed by K Period Media, the boutique production company launched by Kimberly Steward in 2013 that hit a home run with its first feature, the Oscar-winning drama “Manchester by the Sea.” The film’s producers are “K Period’s” Steward, Josh Godfrey, and Lauren Beck; Big Indie Pictures’ Declan Baldwin; and Heroes and Villains Entertainment’s Benjamin Blake.

“The True Adventures of Wolfboy” will mark the directorial debut for Martin Krejci, who made the short film “Fricassee” that played at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. The script is from “Year of the Rooster” playwright Olivia Dufault.

Production on the movie will begin in September. UTA Independent Film Group and WME Global will sell the title to distributors.