Following the success of the first film, Universal DreamWorks Animation has announced its plans for a sequel to “Trolls” and set a release date of April 10, 2020.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles as the eternal optimist Poppy and the curmudgeon Branch in the new musical comedy-adventure from the creators of “Shrek.”

“Trolls” went on to make $339 million worldwide. “Can’t Stop the Feeling” landed an Oscar nomination for best song, which Justin Timberlake performed as the opening number at this year’s Oscars.

Universal Pictures will take over as distributor following its acquisition of DreamWorks Animation Studios last year.

The first film follows Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends after the Bergens invade Troll Village.

