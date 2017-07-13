Troian Bellisario Joins Richard Linklater’s ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Troian Bellisario has been added to Richard Linklater’s upcoming comedy-drama “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” Variety can exclusively confirm. She joins the already announced cast of Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, and Billy Crudup.

The film, based on Maria Semple’s novel of the same name, follows Bernadette Fox (played by Blanchett), an architect-turned-recluse who goes missing just prior to a family vacation. Bellisario will assume the role of Becky, the first person Bernadette encounters as she makes her way through Antarctica.

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna and Nina Jacobson’s Color Force acquired the movie rights to Semple’s 2012 novel in 2013. Producers are Ellison, Jacobson, and Brad Simpson of Color Force.

The latest draft is penned by Holly Gent Palmo and Vincent Palmo Jr. with Linklater. The previous writers were Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

Linklater has directed 20 films, including last year’s “Everybody Wants Some!!” and the upcoming Bryan Cranston-Steve Carell-Laurence Fishburne drama “Last Flag Flying,” which will be released by Amazon Studios. He received an Oscar nomination two years ago for “Boyhood.”

Bellisario had starred for the past seven years on the Freeform series “Pretty Little Liars,” which aired its series finale on June 27. After graduating from Warner Bros.’ director’s program last June, she went on to direct her first episode of “PLL,” episode 5 in the final season.

Bellisario also wrote, produced, and stars in the independent feature “Feed,” which will be released by Sony Pictures on VOD and digital platforms on July 18. Tom Felton and Ben Winchell also star.

Bellisario is represented by Gersh, Management 360, and Loeb & Loeb.