After months of trying to figure out a budget to get “Triple Frontier” into production, sources now tell Variety that Paramount has decided to not move forward on the project.

The action thriller has faced obstacles dating all the way back to when Kathyn Bigelow was on board to direct the script by Mark Boal. Bigelow left the project years ago with J.C. Chandor coming on to replace her.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment are producing. Boal, Bigelow, Stephen Jones, Neil Dodson, and Anna Gerb will also serve as executive producers.

The film seemed to be in good shape after Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum signed on to star, followed by “Moonlight” stand-out Mahershala Ali. According to sources, two problems have arisen in recent months that have hurt the film moving forward.

The first is the budget. While Hardy and Tatum are the stars, the story has five main roles and the studio was having trouble lining other actors up because of Hardy and Tatum’s costs. Sources say Tatum and Hardy are still loosely attached, but as of now the actors will look to fill their slots with other projects since it’s unlikely that the film will be happening anytime soon.

Sources also say the recent regime change at the studio may have also played a factor. Former chairman Brad Grey was so passionate about the project. His successor Jim Gianopulos was recently tapped to run the studio. And like in so many cases of exec movement, the new boss may already be taking a long, hard look at projects currently in development.

