Tribeca Film Institute, the nonprofit arm of the company that also operates the Tribeca Film Festival, has promoted staffer Amy Hobby to become the organization’s new executive director, with former staffer David Earls returning to serve as managing director.

Hobby, a producer of films including “What Happened, Miss Simone?” and “Secretary,” will take the reins of the organization that oversees Tribeca’s broad slate of nonprofit initiatives, including the Tribeca All Access artist development program and filmmaker labs in regions including Latin America, Europe and Asia. Since November 2015 she’s been TFI’s vice president of artist programs.

Earls, meanwhile, will take over the organization’s financial oversight, including fundraising and business affairs. He comes back to TFI after a nine-year stint (beginning in 2003) when he was head of TFI’s individual giving department; since leaving the nonprofit he started the investment fund B.E. Capital Management.

Among the things on Hobby and Earls’ to-do list are growing the Network initiative, a three-day co-production marketplace held annually during the Tribeca Film Festival, and bolstering the company’s operating strength with the help of a recent grant from the Ford Foundation.

Movies and filmmakers supported by TFI have included recent documentaries “Weiner” and “Tower,” both of which made the Oscar documentary shortlist. Meanwhile, the Tribeca Film Festival has set 2017 dates for April 19-30, and recently tapped Jeff Deutchman as its programmer at large.