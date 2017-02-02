The documentary “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” has been set as the opening night film for the 16th Tribeca Film Festival on April 19 at the Radio City Music Hall.

The screening will be followed by performances featuring Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson and Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives is a fascinating exploration of his remarkable story and the impact that a great producer can have on artists and music,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and Executive Chair of the Tribeca Film Festival. “We are excited to have this powerful film premiere on our opening night.”

The film is directed by Chris Perkel and based on Davis’ 2013 autobiography. The film is produced by Michael Bernstein of Scott Free Productions, with Ridley Scott and Mary Lisio executive producing alongside IM Global’s Stuart Ford, David Schulhof, and Deborah Zipser. IM Global provided financing.

“The Tribeca Film Festival has a wonderful tradition of artists supporting artists, so honoring Clive Davis and his unwavering commitment to music and creativity is the perfect way to open our 16th annual festival,” said Tribeca’s Paula Weinstein.

IM Global announced during last year’s Cannes film Festival that it had come on board to finance the film.

Davis became president of Columbia Records at the age of 35. He signed Donovan, who became a folk-rock star through Columbia’s Epic label, early on in his career.

Davis played a key role in the careers of Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Santana, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Aerosmith, Simon & Garfunkel, Janis Joplin, Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, the Kinks, the Grateful Dead and the Eurythmics.

From 1967 to 1973, Davis was the president of Columbia Records. He was the founder and president of Arista Records from 1975 through 2000 before heading RCA Music Group. He’s currently chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.

Davis has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He also received The Recording Academy’s lifetime achievement award.

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival will announce its feature film slate at the beginning of March.