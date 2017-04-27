Tribeca Film Festival: ‘Keep the Change,’ ‘Bobbi Jene’ Win Top Awards

Rachel Israel’s romantic comedy “Keep the Change” and Elvira Lind’s documentary “Bobbi Jene” were among the top award winners in the juried competitions at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, with “Keep the Change” taking the prize for U.S. narrative feature and “Bobbi Jene” snagging the documentary honor. Elina Psykous’ fairy-tale-infused family drama “Son of Sofia” scored the trophy for international narrative feature.

“Bobbi Jene,” about an American dancer’s move back to the U.S. after spending a decade as a star in an Israeli dance company, received awards for both cinematography (Lind) and editing (Adam Nielson) as well as the top doc title. “Keep the Change,” about a budding romance between a high-functioning autistic man and the woman he meets in a support group, took the award for new narrative director (Israel). Alessandro Nivola (“One Percent More Humid”) and Nadia Alexander (“Blame”) were among the performers to win acting honors.

Awards for the 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival were handed out in an April 27 ceremony at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center in downtown Manhattan. The 2017 fest runs through April 30, with a retrospective screening of both parts of “The Godfather” set as the closer.

The full list of Tribeca’s 2017 juried award winners follows.

U.S. NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

The Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature – Keep the Change, written and directed by Rachel Israel.

Best Actor in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Alessandro Nivola in One Percent More Humid.

Best Actress in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Nadia Alexander in Blame.

Best Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Cinematography by Chris Teague for Love After Love.

Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film – Abundant Acreage Available written by Angus MacLachlan.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

The Best International Narrative Feature – Son of Sofia (O Gios tis Sofias) written and directed by Elina Psykou (Greece, Bulgaria, France).

Best Actor in an International Narrative Feature Film – Guillermo Pfening in Nobody’s Watching (Nadie Nos Mira) (Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, USA, Spain).

Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film – Marie Leuenberger in The Divine Order (Die göttliche Ordnung) (Switzerland).

Best Cinematography in an International Narrative Feature Film – Cinematography by Mart Taniel for November (Estonia, Netherlands, Poland).

Best Screenplay in an International Narrative Feature Film – Ice Mother (Bába z ledu) written by Bohdan Sláma (Slovakia, France).

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Best Documentary Feature – Bobbi Jene, directed by Elvira Lind (USA, Denmark, Israel).

Best Documentary Cinematography – Cinematography by Elvira Lind for Bobbi Jene (USA, Denmark, Israel).

Best Documentary Editing – Editing by Adam Nielson for Bobbi Jene (USA, Denmark, Israel).

Special Jury Mention – True Conviction.

BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR COMPETITION:

Best New Narrative Director – Rachel Israel, director of Keep the Change (U.S.).

BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR COMPETITION:

Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award – Sarita Khurana and Smriti Mundhra for A Suitable Girl (U.S./India).

Special Jury Mention – Hondros.

THE NORA EPHRON PRIZE

The Nora Ephron Prize: Petra Volpe, writer/director of The Divine Order (Switzerland).

Special Jury Mention: Keep the Change

SHORT FILM COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Best Narrative Short – Retouch, directed by Kaveh Mazaheri (Iran).

Best Animated Short – Odd is an Egg (Odd er et egg) directed by Kristin Ulseth (Norway).

Best Documentary Short – The Good Fight directed by Ben Holman (U.S., UK, Brazil).

STORYSCAPES AWARD

Storyscapes Award: TREEHUGGER: WAWONA created by Barnaby Steel (Co-Founder, Creative Director), Ersin Han Ersin (artist, Creative Director) and Robin McNicholas (Co-founder, Creative Director) of Marshmallow Laser Feast.