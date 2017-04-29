2017 Tribeca Film Festival Announces Audience Award Winners

The jury prize winners from the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival were already announced earlier in the week, but now the final two audience awards have finally been given out as well.

For the narrative competition, the award went to the women’s rights period piece “The Divine Order” (“Die göttliche Ordnung”), written and directed by Petra Volpe out of Switzerland. Volpe also won this year’s Nora Ephron prize, while lead actress Marie Leuenberger won best actress in a narrative feature film.

As for the documentary competition, Greg Campbell’s “Hondros” was selected as the fan favorite. Campbell and Jenny Golden wrote the doc, which recounts the story of award-winning photographer Chris Hondros who was killed in Libya back in 2011.

“The Divine Order” and “Hondros” were announced during the 45th anniversary celebration of “The Godfather” at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, marking the official end of the festivities. Both films win a cash prize of $10,000.

Runners-up “Saturday Church” and “Shadowman,” Damon Cardasis’ narrative and Oren Jacoby’s documentary, respectively, were also honored. All four audience favorites and the top jury selected films will be screened Sunday, April 30 at Cinépolis Cinema Chelsea.

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival was presented by AT&T. The company also sponsored the two audience awards.