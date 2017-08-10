Tribeca Film Festival Sets 2018 Dates

The Tribeca Film Festival has set its 2018 dates, lining up a 12-day run in April for the 17th annual New York City festival.

Submission deadlines have also been mapped out, with creators able this year to submit features and shorts through the digital system Withoutabox. Submissions in all fields, including features, T.V., immersive and N.O.W. (new online work) — as well as submissions for the Tribeca X award for branded content — kick off early next month:

Sept. 5: Submissions open

Oct. 18: Early deadline for features and shorts, Tribeca TV, Tribeca Immersive and N.O.W.

Nov. 22: Official deadline A for features, TV, immersive and N.O.W.

Dec. 1: Official deadline B for shorts

Dec. 13: Early deadline for Tribeca X Awards; late deadline for features, TV, Immersive, N.O.W.

Jan. 12: Official deadline for Tribeca X Award

Feb 14: Late deadline for Tribeca X Award

April 18-29: 2018 Tribeca Film Festival

Since its founding in the wake of 9/11, Tribeca has grown to encompass a wide variety of genres and media. Along with films, last year’s edition also included the world premiere of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” videogame programming, and talks with personalities like Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen.

Full information about Tribeca’s 2018 submissions process are available at the festival website. TFF will begin rolling out festival selections in the spring months leading up to the festival.