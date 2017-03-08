The world premiere of James Ponsoldt’s “The Circle,” starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, and a starry reunion screening of the first two films in “The Godfather” trilogy are among the notable additions to the feature film slate at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

“The Circle” will debut in a gala screening at Tribeca ahead of its April 28 release from STX Entertainment. Based on the novel by Dave Eggers, the movie stars Watson (“Beauty and the Beast”) as a young woman hired at a giant Silicon Valley tech and social media company founded by a guru played by Hanks. John Boyega and Bill Paxton also are among the cast of the film co-written with Eggers by director Ponsoldt (“The Spectacular Now,” “The End of the Tour”).

The 2017 edition of Tribeca will close with a marathon screening of “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II” at Radio City Music Hall, where afterwards a panel will reunite director Francis Ford Coppola with stars Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and Robert De Niro (who is one of the co-founders of the Tribeca festival).

Also on the list of the festival’s gala screenings are Sean Diddy Combs’ documentary about the Bad Boy Entertainment label, “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story,” as well as Daniel H. Forer’s “Mike and the Mad Dog,” about the New York sports radio hosts. On the roster of special screenings, all of which are followed by discussions with filmmakers, stars and subjects, are the world premieres of “House of Z,” Sandy Chronopoulos’ documentary about fashion designer Zac Posen; Tabbert Fiiller’s Johnny Rotten documentary “The Public Image is Rotten”; and Alexandra Dean’s doc “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.” David Leveaux’s WWII thriller “The Exception” and “Paris Can Wait,” Eleanor Coppola’s romance starring Diane Lane and Alec Baldwin, will also be shown in special screenings.

Disney animated film “Aladdin,” Michael Moore’s “Bowling for Columbine” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” are on the retrospectives slate. After “Reservoir Dogs,” Tarantino will participate in a conversation with cast members from the movie.

The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival runs April 19-30. The full list of features newly added to the broader slate follows.

CLOSING NIGHT

The Godfather & The Godfather: Part II, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, written by Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola. (USA).

After the Movie: A 45th anniversary conversation with Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, and Robert De Niro.

GALAS

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story, directed by Daniel Kaufman. (USA)

The Circle, directed by James Ponsoldt, written by James Ponsoldt and Dave Eggers. (USA)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

Blues Planet: Triptych, directed and written by Wyland. (USA). After the Movie: Taj Mahal and the Wyland Blues Planet Ban will perform.

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, directed and written by Alexandra Dean. (USA). After the Movie: Tribeca Film Institute and Alfred P. Sloan Foundation will host an exclusive panel with director Alexandra Dean and prominent women in both entertainment and STEM, focusing on how both groups have been historically underrepresented in their respective fields.

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide, directed by Kimberly Senior, written by Chris Gethard. (USA). After the Movie: A conversation with comedian/actor/writer Chris Gethard and fellow comedians.

Dare to be Different, directed by Ellen Goldfarb, written by Jay Reiss. (USA). After the movie: A live music tribute to WLIR from A Flock of Seagulls, The English Beat, and The Alarm.

The Exception, directed by David Leveaux, written by Simon Burke. (U.K., USA). After the movie: A conversation with director David Leveaux and actor Christopher Plummer.

From The Ashes, directed by Michael Bonfiglio. (USA) – World Premiere, Documentary. Before the movie: Special introduction by three-term Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg. After the movie: A conversation with director Michael Bonfiglio and special guests to discuss the state of the American coal industry.

House of Z, directed by Sandy Chronopoulos, written by Sandy Chronopoulos, Sherien Barsoum. (USA). After the movie: A conversation with director Sandy Chronopoulos and the film’s subject Zac Posen.

Intent to Destroy, directed by Joe Berlinger, written by Joe Berlinger, Cy Christiansen. (USA). After the movie: A conversation with director/screenwriter Joe Berlinger, poet and nonfiction writer Peter Balakian, composer Serj Tankian, and producer Eric Esrailian.

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait, directed and written by Pappi Corsicato. (Italy). After the movie: A conversation with director Pappi Corsicato and the film’s subject Julian Schnabel.

Paris Can Wait, directed and written by Eleanor Coppola. (USA). After the movie: A food and film experience inspired by Paris Can Wait.

The Public Image is Rotten, directed by Tabbert Fiiller. (USA). After the movie: A conversation with director Tabbert Fiiller and the film’s subject John Lydon a.k.a. Johnny Rotten.

The Third Industrial Revolution, directed by Oliver Ressler, Eddy Moretti. (USA). After the Movie: A conversation with director Eddy Moretti and economic and social theorist Jeremy Rifkin.

Warning: This Drug May Kill You, directed by Perri Peltz. (USA). After the Movie: A conversation with Dr. Nora Volkow, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), Dr. Andrew Kolodny, Co-Director of Opioid Policy Research Collaborative Brandeis University, Gail Cole, film subject and co-founder, Hope and Healing After an Addiction Death, and producer Sascha Weiss. Moderated by the film’s director Perri Peltz.

RETROSPECTIVES

Aladdin, directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, written by Ron Clements & John Musker and Ted Elliott & Terry Rossio. (USA).

Before the Movie: Join Brad Kane, the singing voice of Aladdin, for a special 25th anniversary performance of a soundtrack favorite before the screening.

Bowling for Columbine, directed by Michael Moore. (USA).

After the Movie: On the 15th anniversary of the documentary, and on the exact day of the massacre 18 years ago, a conversation with director Michael Moore and others on the timeliness of the film today.

Reservoir Dogs, directed and written by Quentin Tarantino. (USA).

After the Movie: A 25th anniversary conversation with director Quentin Tarantino and cast from the film.

TRIBECA/ESPN SPORTS FILM FESTIVAL GALA

Mike and the Mad Dog, directed by Daniel H. Forer. (USA)

TRIBECA/ESPN SPORTS FILM FESTIVAL

Chuck, directed by Philippe Falardeau, written by Jeff Feuerzeig, Jerry Stahl. (USA)

Mike and the Mad Dog, directed by Daniel H. Forer. (USA

No Stone Unturned, directed by Alex Gibney. (USA, Northern Ireland)

Sambá, directed by Laura Amelia Guzmán and Israel Cárdenas, written by Ettore D’Alessandro, Carolina Encarnacion. (Dominican Republic)

Year of the Scab, directed by John Dorsey. (USA)

Shorts:

The Amazing Adventures of Wally and the Worm, directed by Colin Hanks. (USA)

Bump & Spike, directed by Michael Jacobs. (USA)

The Counterfeiter, directed by Brian Biegel. (USA)

Resurface, directed by Josh Izenberg, Wynn Padula. (USA)

Revolution in the Ring, directed by Jason Sklaver. (USA)

Run Mama Run, directed by Daniele Anastasion. (USA)

Under an Arctic Sky, directed by Chris Burkard, written by Ben Weiland, Chris Burkard. (USA)