The 2017 Tribeca Film Festival has lined up a slate of public talks with names including Lena Dunham, Kobe Bryant, Jon Favreau, Common and Bruce Springsteen, among others, joining a roster of talks that already includes Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Barbra Streisand.

Oscar winner Inarritu is part of the directors roster for this year’s Tribeca Talks, along with events that feature Favreau (“The Jungle Book”) in a conversation with Scarlett Johansson (with whom he worked in the “Iron Man” movies) and Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale”) in a talk with Dustin Hoffman.

Dunham, in a talk with “Girls” exec producer Jenni Konner, is on board for the storytellers section of Tribeca Talks. Also on that slate are Streisand in a conversation with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez; Springsteen, talking with Tom Hanks (whose film “The Circle” premieres at Tribeca); Common in an discussion with filmmaker Nelson George; and Bryant and animator Glen Keane in a talk with Michael Strahan, related to Keane’s short film based on Bryant’s poem, “Dear Basketball.”

Kathryn Bigelow and Imraan Ismail will talk about “The Protectors: A Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes,” their VR project that will be showcased at the festival. Master classes on the Tribeca lineup include a “Dolby: Image and Sound Master Class” with Imogen Heap and other creatives involved in Tribeca short “Escape.” There’s also a production and costume design master class with veteran Kristi Zea (“The Departed,” “The Silence of the Lambs”), and one on cinematography with Ellen Kuras (“Blow,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”).

All talks are set to take place during the 2017 edition of the Tribeca Film Festival, which runs April 19-30.