Kobe Bryant, John Turturro, Bobby Canavale, Elisabeth Moss, Jim Sheridan, Imelda Staunton, and Salma Hayek are among the talent involved in the short films tapped for the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

The roster of 57 shorts, divided into 10 sections, are all in competition for the festival’s short film awards. Among the contenders are “Dear Basketball,” Disney animator Glen Keane’s movie that features Bryant; Turturro and Canavale’s “Hair,” directed by Turturro and centering on an unscripted conversation about men’s hair; and Sheridan’s 9/11 tale, “11th Hour,” which stars Hayek. Moss appears in Richard Shepard’s drama “Tokyo Project,” while Staunton has a role in London wartime story “Little Bird.”

The 16th annual Tribeca Film Festival runs April 19-30. The full list of the festival’s short films follows.

Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G

Curpigeon, directed and written by Dmitry Milkin. (USA)

Summer Camp Island, directed and written by Julia Pott. (USA)

Odd is an Egg (Odd er et egg), directed by Kristin Ulseth, written by Maria Avramova, Kristin Ulseth. (Norway)

Angel (Mon Ange), directed and written by Gregory Casares. (Switzerland)

The Talk: True Stories About The Birds & The Bees, directed and written by Alain Delannoy. (Canada)

Second to None, directed and written by Vincent Gallagher. (Ireland)

Escape, directed by Limbert Fabian, Brandon Oldenburg, written by Limbert Fabian, Brandon Oldenburg, Angus McGilpin. (USA)

Dear Basketball, directed by Glen Keane, written by Kobe Bryant. (USA)

Shorts: Disconnected

Wave, directed by Benjamin Cleary, TJ O’Grady-Peyton, written by Benjamin Cleary. (Ireland)

Big City, directed by Jordan Bond, Lachlan Ryan, written by Jordan Bond. (Australia)

Big Sister (Ahotcha), directed and written by Michal Gassner. (Israel)

Life Boat, directed and written by Lorraine Nicholson. (USA)

The Navigator (Kartleseren), directed and written by Mikal Hovland. (Norway)

The Suitcase, directed and written by Abi Damaris Corbin. (USA)

Shorts: Human Condition

Shooting War, directed by Aeyliya Husain. (Canada)

Skull + Bone, directed by Victoria Rivera. (USA)

Revolving Doors, directed and written by James Burns. (USA)

White Riot: London, directed by Rubika Shah, written by Ed Gibbs, Rubika Shah. (U.K.)

Water Warriors, directed by Michael Premo. (Canada, USA)

Shorts: Last Exit

Oh Damn, directed and written by Pat Bishop and Matt Ingebretson. (USA)

Don’t Mess With Julie Whitfield, directed and written by Amy Barham. (USA)

Cul-De-Sac, directed by Damon Russell, written by Shawn Christensen. (USA)

Retouch, directed and written by Kaveh Mazaheri. (Iran)

Buckets, directed and written by Julia Jones. (USA)

Baraka, directed by Néstor Ruiz Medina, written by Néstor Ruiz Medina, Juan Luis Cordero. (Spain)

Shorts: New York – Group Therapy

Hair, directed by John Turturro, written by Bobby Cannavale and John Turturro. (USA)

Lemon, directed and written by Timothy Michael Cooper. (USA)

Approaching a Breakthrough, directed and written by Noah Pritzker. (USA)

Joy Joy Nails, directed and written by Joey Ally. (USA)

The Beehive, directed and written by Jacobie Gray. (Australia)

Where There’s Smoke, directed by Evan Ari Kelman, written by Evan Ari Kelman, Parker Hill. (USA)

11th Hour, directed by Jim Sheridan, written by Jim Sheridan, Oskar Slingerland. (Ireland, Mexico)

Shorts: Postcards

Viola, Franca, directed by Marta Savina, written by Marta Savina, Andrea Brusa. (Italy)

Fry Day, directed by Laura Moss, written by Laura Moss, Brendan O’Brien. (USA)

Dive (Salta), directed by Marianne Amelinckx. (Venezuela)

Tokyo Project, directed and written by Richard Shepard. (USA)

Little Bird, directed by Georgia Oakley, written by Emily Taaffe. (U.K.)

Shorts: S.O.S.

Mother’s Day, directed by Elizabeth Lo, co-directed by R.J. Lozada. (USA)

The Good Fight, directed and written by Ben Holman, written by Ben Holman. (Brazil, U.K., USA)

Silo: Edge of the Real World, directed by Marshall Burnette. (USA)

The Rugby Boys of Memphis, directed by David Darg. (USA)

For Flint, directed by Brian Schulz, written by Brian Schulz, Sharika Ajaikumar, Katharina Stroh. (USA)

Blues Planet: Triptych, directed and written by Wyland. (USA)

Shorts: Surf’s Up!

Resurface, directed by Josh Izenberg, Wynn Padula. (USA)

Under an Arctic Sky, directed by Chris Burkard, written by Ben Weiland, Chris Burkard. (USA)

Shorts: Viewfinder

Hilda, directed and written by Kiira Benzing. (USA)

The Spring, directed by Delaney Buffett, written by Chloe Corner, Delaney Buffett, Katie Corwin. (USA)

The Godfather of Fitness, directed by Rade Popović, written by Zoran Amar, Rade Popović. (USA, Serbia)

Love the Sinner, directed by Jessica Devaney, Geeta Gandbhir, written by Jessica Devaney. (USA)

Watched, directed by Katie Mitchell. (USA)

Woody’s Order!, directed by Seth Kramer, Daniel A. Miller, Jeremy Newberger, written by Daniel A. Miller, Ann Talman. (USA)

Shorts: Your Heart’s Desire (Narrative)

Alive, directed and written by Sung Hwan Kim. (South Korea)

Again, directed by Alexis Jacknow, written by Bekah Brunstetter. (USA)

The World In Your Window, directed and written by Zoe McIntosh. (New Zealand)

Iron Hands (铁手), directed and written by Johnson Cheng. (USA, China)

The Escape, directed and written by Paul Franklin. (U.K.)

The Foster Portfolio, directed and written by Danielle Katvan, written by Danielle Katvan. (USA)