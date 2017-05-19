Tribeca Documentary Winner ‘Bobbi Jene’ Lands at Oscilloscope

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to Elvira Lind’s modern dance documentary “Bobbi Jene” and plans to open the film theatrically later this year.

“Bobbi Gene” premiered last month at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, where it swept its entire category and won awards for best documentary feature, best cinematography in a documentary feature, and best editing in a documentary feature.

The story focuses on American dancer Bobbi Jene in the aftermath of her decision to leave behind her prominent position at the world-famous Batsheva Dance Company in Israel to return to the U.S. and create her own performances. The film explores the dilemmas and inevitable consequences of ambition and what it takes for a woman to gain her own independence in the extremely competitive world of dance and find self-fulfillment.

The film was produced by the Danish film company Sonntag Pictures and producers Julie Leerskov and Sara Stockmann. Autlook Filmsales is handling international sales at the Cannes Film Festival. UTA brokered the deal with Oscilloscope and repped Lind.

“Since ‘Bobbi Jene’ was funded solely by European film funds and public broadcasters, we knew that a good start at Tribeca Film Festival could help catch the eye of U.S. distributors,” Lind said. “However, finding the right partner for the film was the main priority. We were lucky that we were able to choose from a few distributors with great track records, but are confident we found the perfect partner in Oscilloscope and are beyond excited to start this journey with them.”