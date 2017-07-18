Tribeca Festival Art Documentary ‘Blurred Lines’ Lands at Gravitas

Gravitas Ventures has bought worldwide VOD rights to the Barry Avrich documentary “Blurred Lines,” which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The films aims to break down controversial art world economics in a universe run seemingly without rules and regulations with behind-the-scenes access to art industry players and candid statements from prominent artists and participants like Damien Hirst, Julian Schnabel, Rashid Johnson, Michael Ovitz, and Marina Abramovic.

“Blurred Lines” attempts to peel back the layers of the art world economy from production to circulation. It goes on to delineate integral players in the game of art-making, including curators, gallerists, collectors, donors, auction house, and the artists. Avrich tries to describe the complex ecosystem that supports the art world superstars.

“We are thrilled to have Gravitas represent the film and give audiences a backstage pass to a world you are not invited to,” Avrich said.

Avrich, who also served as an executive producer on “Blurred Lines,” has credits on “The Last Mogul,” “Unauthorized: The Harvey Weinstein Project,” and “Winston Churchill: An Unlikely Obsession.” Avrich has additionally produced and directed stage-to-screen adaptations of Shakespeare productions with the Stratford Festival, including “Hamlet” and “The Tempest” with Christopher Plummer.

Jonas Prince was also an executive producer on the doc. The acquisition deal was negotiated by Spector for Gravitas and Eric Sloss of Cinetic Media on behalf of the filmmaking team.