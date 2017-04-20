Apple Music has bought the rights to the documentary “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives,” which opens the Tribeca Film Festival Wednesday evening at the Radio City Music Hall.

The screening will be followed by performances featuring Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson and Earth, Wind & Fire. Apple did not disclose when it will release “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” or whether it will have a theatrical release.

The film is directed by Chris Perkel and based on Davis’ 2013 autobiography. The film is produced by Michael Bernstein of Scott Free Productions, with Ridley Scott and Mary Lisio executive producing alongside IM Global’s Stuart Ford, David Schulhof, and Deborah Zipser.

IM Global announced during last year’s Cannes film Festival that it had come on board to finance the film.

Davis became president of Columbia Records at the age of 35. He signed Donovan, who became a folk-rock star through Columbia’s Epic label, early on in his career.

He went on to play a key role in the careers of Bruce Springsteen, Whitney Houston, Santana, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Aerosmith, Simon & Garfunkel, Janis Joplin, Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, the Kinks, the Grateful Dead and the Eurythmics.

From 1967 to 1973, Davis was the president of Columbia Records. He was the founder and president of Arista Records from 1975 through 2000 before heading RCA Music Group. He’s currently chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.

Davis has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He also received The Recording Academy’s lifetime achievement award.

“It is an incredible milestone to have a film about my life premiere on opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival in an iconic venue such as Radio City Music Hall,” Davis said in a statement. “It will be a moving celebration of music and artistry that hopefully will touch everyone.”

The deal was negotiated by WME Global with assistance from attorney Craig Emmanuel of Loeb & Loeb on behalf of the filmmakers and General Counsel Zipser on behalf of IM Global.