“Moonlight” star Trevante Rhodes is joining Boyd Holbrook on Fox’s “The Predator,” a reboot of the “Predator” alien action franchise that launched in 1987.

Shane Black is directing from a script by Fred Dekker. John Davis, Joel Silver, and Lawrence Gordon — who produced the original — are producing. Fox has already slotted “The Predator” for a Feb. 9, 2018, opening.

Plot details are under wraps. Rhodes will portray the best friend of Holbrook’s character. “Narcos” star Holbrook replaced Benicio del Toro to become the first major casting, announced in October.

The original was directed by John McTiernan and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Jesse Ventura as commandos attempting to rescue hostages while being stalked in a jungle in Central America by a fearsome extra-terrestrial, played by Kevin Peter Hall.

Rhodes stars as the lead character Chiron as a drug dealer in the final portion of “Moonlight,” directed by Barry Jenkins. The film also stars Mahershala Ali, Janelle Monae, Naomie Harris, Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Andre Holland.

Rhodes will next star in Terrence Malick’s “Song to Song,” announced Thursday to open to SXSW Film Festival in March. He will also star in “Horse Soldiers” with Chris Hemsworth and Michael Pena.

Rhodes is represented by CAA and GSA Entertainment.