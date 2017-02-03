A new teaser for “Transformers: The Last Knight” dropped online Friday morning. An extended version of the spot will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“You want to know, don’t you — why they keep coming here to earth?” Anthony Hopkins says in the 30-second teaser. The footage shows explosions and characters looking worried and angsty. In the final seconds, Transformers spar.

The film is the fifth installment in the Transformers film franchise directed by Michael Bay. Mark Wahlberg and Stanley Tucci star in the movie alongside Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson and John Turturro. The film, distributed by Paramount is expected to be the final one in the franchise directed by Bay.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” will morph into theaters June 23.