‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for “Transformers: The Last Knight.”
Ads placed for the fifth installment of the toy-spawned movie franchise had an estimated media value of $7.34 million through Sunday for 992 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount appears to be targeting a millennial-skewing audience, with key ad placements during both “Tosh.0” and “The Amazing World of Gumball,” as well as during the NBA Finals.
Just behind “Transformers” in second place: Universal’s “The Mummy,” which saw 1,524 national ad airings across 62 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.55 million.
TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3” (EMV: $5.78 million), Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” ($5.01 million) and Lionsgate’s “All Eyez on Me” ($4.99 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$7.34M – Transformers: The Last Knight
$6.55M – The Mummy
$5.78M – Cars 3
$5.01M – Despicable Me 3
$4.99M – All Eyez on Me
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/05/2017 and 06/11/2017.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an attention analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time across more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.