‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Ads placed for the fifth installment of the toy-spawned movie franchise had an estimated media value of $7.34 million through Sunday for 992 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount appears to be targeting a millennial-skewing audience, with key ad placements during both “Tosh.0” and “The Amazing World of Gumball,” as well as during the NBA Finals.

Just behind “Transformers” in second place: Universal’s “The Mummy,” which saw 1,524 national ad airings across 62 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.55 million.

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3” (EMV: $5.78 million), Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” ($5.01 million) and Lionsgate’s “All Eyez on Me” ($4.99 million) round out the chart.

