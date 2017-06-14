‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Transformers
Courtesy of Paramount

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Ads placed for the fifth installment of the toy-spawned movie franchise had an estimated media value of $7.34 million through Sunday for 992 national ad airings across 38 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 5-11. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount appears to be targeting a millennial-skewing audience, with key ad placements during both “Tosh.0” and “The Amazing World of Gumball,” as well as during the NBA Finals.

Just behind “Transformers” in second place: Universal’s “The Mummy,” which saw 1,524 national ad airings across 62 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.55 million.

TV ad placements for Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3” (EMV: $5.78 million), Universal’s “Despicable Me 3” ($5.01 million) and Lionsgate’s “All Eyez on Me” ($4.99 million) round out the chart.

 

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.34M – Transformers: The Last Knight


Transformers: The Last Knight
Impressions: 207,585,235
Attention Score: 95.81
National Airings: 992
Networks: 38
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.92M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 12/05/16

$6.55M – The Mummy


The Mummy
Impressions: 347,227,831
Attention Score: 94.62
National Airings: 1,524
Networks: 62
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 23
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $34M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/04/16

$5.78M – Cars 3


Cars 3
Impressions: 280,436,579
Attention Score: 94.31
National Airings: 928
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 36
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $22.4M
Studio: Disney Pixar
Started Airing: 01/09/17

$5.01M – Despicable Me 3


Despicable Me 3
Impressions: 180,803,363
Attention Score: 95.05
National Airings: 788
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.71M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/25/16

$4.99M – All Eyez on Me


All Eyez on Me
Impressions: 151,358,834
Attention Score: 95.12
National Airings: 894
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: BET, ABC
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.86M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 03/21/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/05/2017 and 06/11/2017.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, an attention analytics company that tracks TV ads in real time across more than 10 million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

