China Powers ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ to $196.2 Million Opening at International Box Office

The latest “Transformers” movie is seeing the lowest domestic opening in franchise history, but overseas numbers tell a different story.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” from Paramount and Hasbro is projected to earn $196.2 million by Sunday from 41 international markets. That, combined with the domestic take of $69.1 million, would put the film’s global opening at $265.3 million.

China is responsible for the bulk of the movie’s earnings. From 7,200 locations, “The Last Knight” should earn $123.4 million this weekend in the Middle Kingdom — the largest opening for a “Transformers” movie.

The next largest territory is Korea, where the movie should gross $13 million from 1,721 locations. Russia should post $8.9 million in earnings from 1,251 spots. Next, in the U.K., “The Last Knight” should pull $5.7 million from 576 locations. To round out the top five, Germany should report $4.7 million in earnings from 611 theaters.

“The Last Knight” is having the biggest Imax opening in “Transformers” franchise history with $16.7 million, including $11.7 million from China. Also, approximately 67% of the worldwide gross came from 3D ticket sales.

All this for a movie that has a reported price tag of $217 million. Audiences have given the movie a B+ CinemaScore, while critics have mostly panned it. Michael Bay directed the film starring Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Hopkins, Stanley Tucci, and Laura Haddock.

Otherwise, Universal and Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3” is screening in six international territories ahead of its worldwide release next weekend. So far it has racked up $18.9 million, including $7.2 million this weekend. The same studio’s “The Mummy” is tracking to earn $16.9 million this weekend, which would raise its international total to $273.6 million.

“Wonder Woman” is still a force overseas, and is expected to earn an additional $20.5 million for Warner Bros. Its international total stands at $334.5 million.

Disney and Pixar’s “Cars 3” should earn $11.9 million overseas, where it has rolled out in 26 percent of the market. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” should scoop up an additional $8.3 million.