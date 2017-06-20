‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Ads placed for the latest installment of the sci-fi/action franchise had an estimated media value of $6.8 million through Sunday for 1,422 national ad airings across 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 12-18. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized budget for its “Transformers” TV commercials during the 2017 NBA Finals.

Just behind “Transformers” in second place: Universal Studios’ “Despicable Me 3,” which saw 1,448 national ad airings across 43 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.61 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Studios’ “Cars 3” (EMV: $5.41 million), Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($5.27 million) and Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down” ($3.75 million) round out the chart.