‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

Ads placed for the latest installment of the sci-fi/action franchise had an estimated media value of $6.8 million through Sunday for 1,422 national ad airings across 39 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 12-18. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount prioritized budget for its “Transformers” TV commercials during the 2017 NBA Finals.

Just behind “Transformers” in second place: Universal Studios’ “Despicable Me 3,” which saw 1,448 national ad airings across 43 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.61 million.

TV ad placements for Walt Disney Studios’ “Cars 3” (EMV: $5.41 million), Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” ($5.27 million) and Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down” ($3.75 million) round out the chart.

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.8M – Transformers: The Last Knight


Transformers: The Last Knight
Impressions: 262,775,333
Attention Score: 93.92
National Airings: 1,422
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: ABC, Nick
Creative Versions: 37
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $29.13M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 12/05/16

$6.61M – Despicable Me 3


Despicable Me 3
Impressions: 283,791,099
Attention Score: 92.58
National Airings: 1,448
Networks: 43
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 19
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $21.65M
Studio: Universal Studios
Started Airing: 12/25/16

$5.41M – Cars 3


Cars 3
Impressions: 271,429,370
Attention Score: 90.01
National Airings: 1,053
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: ABC, Univision
Creative Versions: 36
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $28.69M
Studio: Walt Disney Studios
Started Airing: 01/09/17

$5.27M – Spider-Man: Homecoming


Spider-Man: Homecoming
Impressions: 170,294,539
Attention Score: 96.86
National Airings: 743
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: ABC, Cartoon Network
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.42M
Studio: Sony Pictures
Started Airing: 12/08/16

$3.75M – 47 Meters Down


47 Meters Down
Impressions: 230,592,514
Attention Score: 88.61
National Airings: 714
Networks: 18
Most Spend On: ABC, E!
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $12.37M
Studio: Entertainment Studios
Started Airing: 05/18/17

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/12/2017 and 06/18/2017.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TV screens, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

