“T2 Trainspotting” is headed to SXSW. The TriStar Pictures release, starring Ewan McGregor, is the Sunday night secret screening at the annual celebration of indie movies in Austin.

In recent years, the tradition of the secret screening has become a fun parlor game at film festivals, as attendees try to guess which title will play at a theater near them. Sometimes the news gets out early, but in other cases the crowd is genuinely unprepared for what’s about to show.

Three years ago at Sundance, it was Lars Von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac,” to the shock of a smattering of elderly attendees. In 2015, SXSW upped the game by hosting a secret midnight world premiere of the Universal Studios tentpole “Furious 7” to a prolonged standing ovation, as the cast paid tribute to the late Paul Walker.

“T2,” director Danny Boyle’s follow-up to his 1996 black comedy about a group of drug addicts living in Scotland, has already opened in the United Kingdom. It will hit limited theaters in the United States on March 17, expanding wide on March 31.

Both Boyle and McGregor will be in Austin for a post-screening Q&A moderated by Richard Linklater. They will also be doing press for the movie on Monday.

Boyle was spotted in Austin on Saturday night at the premiere of Tri-Star’s “Baby Driver,” starring Ansel Elgort behind the wheel of a team of mean-spirited bank robbers.