The first trailer for Pixar’s latest animated offering “Coco” hints that the film will be a magical medley of music and Mexican folklore.

The trailer shows Miguel (newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) — a young boy who aspires to become a musician despite a ban on music in his family — strumming his guitar in front of a shrine to his musical idol Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).

Miguel seemingly ends up in a mausoleum to the legendary singer. When he takes de la Cruz’s guitar off the wall and plays a chord, he is transported to an other-worldly realm. While in the Land of the Dead, he meets a charming trickster named Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

The film comes from “Toy Story 3” director Lee Unkrich and is inspired by the Mexican Dia de Los Muertos holiday celebration. The trailer shows off the film’s playful relationship with the deathly theme when Miguel runs into a spectral form with a skull head, who seems just as shocked to see Miguel as he is to see her.

Several signature traits of Pixar films also appear in the trailer, including stunning animation, a bittersweet central story, and a dopey yet lovable sidekick in the form of Miguel’s dog, who is transported with Miguel to the Land of the Dead.

Watch the teaser trailer below: