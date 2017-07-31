Alexandra Shipp, Brianna Hildebrand’s ‘Tragedy Girls’ Gets 2017 Release Date

Gunpowder & Sky has acquired rights to horror-comedy “Tragedy Girls,” starring Alexandra Shipp and Brianna Hildebrand, for release to theaters later this year.

The film, which debuted at SXSW, follows two death-obsessed teens played by Shipp (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) and Brianna Hildebrand (“Deadpool”) who use their online show about real-life tragedies to send their small midwestern town into frenzy and cement their legacy as modern horror legends.

“Tragedy Girls” was directed by Tyler MacIntyre, who also co-wrote the script with Chris Lee Hill. It’s MacIntyre’s second feature. His debut film “Patchwork” won Best Picture at Screamfest in 2015.

The film is produced by the Comeback Kids and New Artist Pictures, in association with Ardor Pictures. It is executive produced by Kerry Rhodes.

Variety‘s Andrew Barker said in his SXSW review, “Tyler MacIntyre’s ‘Tragedy Girls’ serves as a welcome tonic, and one of the freshest, funniest horror-comedies to emerge in ‘Scream’s’ long wake.”

“After seeing how well audiences were connecting with the film at South by Southwest, we knew we needed to find a distribution partner that shared our passion for the theatrical experience,” said MacIntyre. “We’ve been extremely impressed with Gunpowder & Sky and the team’s innovative approach so we are thrilled to be working with a company that is as excited as we are to finally unleash this movie onto the world.”

“‘Tragedy Girls’ is a wild, meta horror comedy with some of the most badass female teens we’ve seen on the screen,” said Jake Hanly of Gunpowder & Sky. “Tyler MacIntyre has established himself as a horror director to watch, someone who’s steeped in the history of the genre while bringing a fresh and authentic take. We’re thrilled to take audiences on this ride.”

The deal was brokered by Hanly and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.

Gunpowder & Sky has recently released or launched projects including Spotify’s “Drawn & Recorded”; the Herbalife documentary, “Betting on Zero”; and Ben Young’s “Hounds of Love,” which recently won the Overlook Film Festival’s Jury and Audience Awards for Best Feature.