Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have acquired the worldwide rights to “Tracktown,” the feature film debut of Olympian Alexi Pappas, with plans for a May 12 release in theaters and VOD.

Pappas competed for Greece at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in the women’s 10,000 meters final and finished 17th. She stars in the movie as a lonely distance runner as she prepares for the Olympic Trials. When she’s temporarily sidelined by an injury, she wanders into a bakery and catches the eye of an aimless boy, played by Chase Offerle.

Pappas and Jeremy Teicher co-wrote and co-directed “Tracktown,” which had its world premiere at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival. “Saturday Night Live” alum Rachel Dratch and Andy Buckley (“Bridesmaids”) also star. Pappas, who became a Greek citizen last year, is the Greek national record holder at 10,000 meters.

“When I saw the film, I was captured by the unique blend of athletics and storytelling,” says Peter Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films. “Alexi’s knowledge of the running world, along with co-director Jeremy’s keen eye towards filmmaking, brings a freshness to the film that I enjoyed. It’s important to support a female coming of age story that connects with the audience.”

The movie is set in and named after Eugene, Oregon. “‘Tracktown’ draws from my experiences and observations as an Olympic athlete. I’m very excited to tell this story about elite athletics from the female point-of-view,” said Pappas.

The film was produced by Laura Wagner, Pappas, Teicher, and Jay Smith; executive produced by John Legere, Chris Bender, Jon and Terri Anderson, Cassandra Siegel, Stephen Siegel, Dan Giustina, Todd Remis, and Robert Campbell. It’s a BunkhouseFilm, presented by Bay Bridge Productions and Jay Smith Productions in association with W+K Entertainment, Joint, Salem Street Entertainment and Good Wizard.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn and Zac Bright of Preferred Content on behalf of the filmmakers.