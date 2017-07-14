‘Toy Story 4’: Josh Cooley Becomes Sole Director as John Lasseter Steps Down

News Editor, Variety.com @MaaneKhat
Toy Story 3
Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

John Lasseter has stepped down as director of “Toy Story 4,” leaving co-director Josh Cooley to take full reigns.

Lasseter revealed the news on Friday at D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. Lasseter, Pixar’s chief creative officer, has directed all of the “Toy Story” films thus far. He will stay on the project as an executive producer.

Cooley, head of story on the Pixar hit “Inside Out,” was named one of Variety‘s 10 Animators to Watch in 2015. Cooley started at the company as an intern working on “Cars.”

“To be co-director on ‘Toy Story 4’ with John, who brought the ‘Toy Story’ characters to the screen 20 years ago, is a dream come true,” he told Variety in 2015. “When I first saw ‘Toy Story,’ I was amazed by the groundbreaking computer-generated animation. But it was the strong storytelling that kept me coming back. ‘Toy Story 4’ will continue that tradition and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of it!”

On stage, Lasseter and Cooley played a video taken at Pixar headquarters that introduced the movie’s crew.

“Toy Story 4” will bring back original stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen. “Toy Story 3” remains Pixar’s highest-grossing film, having hauled $1.1 billion worldwide.

“Toy Story 4” is written by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, based on a story by the Pixar Braintrust (Lasseter, Andrew Stanton, Pete Docter, and Lee Unkrich).

The fourth installment of the animated franchise hits theaters on June 21, 2019.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad