Toronto: IM Global’s Mundial Acquires Marialy Rivas’ ‘Princesita’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“‘Tamara’ is forced to transition into womanhood under a mentality shaped by a domineering masculinity and her journey is one which represents somehow the experience of all women,” Rivas said, asking “if feminine identity is constructed under social patterns of abuse and misogyny,” “how do we manage to break away and find ourselves?”

For Juan de Dios Larrain, “‘Princesita’ is a fresh portrait of what is going currently with religion and fundamentalism in a film full of pop elements set in the beautiful south of Chile.”

“The authenticity with which Marialy explores characters on the fringes and taboo practices is incredibly unique, and it’s captivating to see her characters negotiate their female desires, responsibilities and expectations,” said Cristina Garza, EVP, Mundial.

She added that it is “always special for us to work with our good friends at Fabula because the risks they take in cinema are admirable and above all, we love their taste.”

Lensed with cinematographer Sergio Armstrong (“Neruda”), “Princesita” is also a technical tour de force.

Shot with a floating steady cam “as if the camera were stalking and caressing Tamara at the same time,” Rivas said, “Princesita” used late ‘70s Lomo Round Front Anamorphic Lenses “whose shallow depth of field makes the forrest looks like it’s closing in on itself. Generating aberrations like constant flairs, the lenses that ended up giving the movie “a paradise claustrophobic look,” Rivas added.

Rivas commented: “I also worked the color palette in a very vibrant and saturated way, with a golden patina all over the image, like 11th century religious art, balanced with deeps cyan in the shadows and dark lights.”