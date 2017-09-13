Toronto: IFC Buys Ellen Page Zombie Movie ‘The Cured’ (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has scooped up North American distribution rights to “The Cured,” Variety has learned.

The zombie movie starring Ellen Page debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival to strong reviews.

The deal was in the seven-figure range, and the movie will receive a robust theatrical release in the spring of 2018.

“The Cured” was directed by first-time director David Freyne. The film is set in a future where zombies try to reintegrate with society after a plague infects mankind. Sam Keeley co-stars in the project, which was produced by Rachael O’Kane, Rory Dungan and Page.

It’s been a slow Toronto as many high-profile titles, such as “Lady Bird,” “The Shape of Water” and “Downsizing,” came to Canada with distribution in tow. And the annual annual kickoff to awards season has been characterized by uncertainty, as few frontrunners have emerged in the Oscars race.

The deal for “The Cured” was co-repped by CAA and WME and Arianna Bocco from IFC Films.